Mrs. Terrie Lambert Roberts Pettus, age 66, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, in Fort Mill.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Wolfe Funeral Home. The service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Ronald Fite officiating.
A native of Fort Mill, Terrie was a daughter of the late Willard Cornelius Lambert and Peggy Rayfield Lambert. She graduated from Fort Mill High School and worked for James River in Charlotte. Terrie retired as bar manager for American Legion Post #43 in Fort Mill. Terrie enjoyed cross stitching, reading, bowling and bird watching. Family was important to Terrie and she loved spending time with them.
Surviving are her husband, Thomas Michael Pettus; her daughters, Donna Roberts and Candy Roberts both of Fort Mill; her stepsons, Thomas M. Pettus II of Clover, Jason Scott Pettus of Chester and Michael Adam Pettus of Oregon; her brother, Donnie Lambert of Fort Mill; two sisters, Linda Whiteside (David Whiteside, Sr.) of Fort Mill and Karen Porter of Surfside Beach; her grandchildren, Cindy Kimbrell, Skyler Humphries, Jonathan Baker and Patrick Horne; and three great-grandchildren Morgan Kimbrell, Kathryn Kimbrell and Klaire "Care Bear" Kimbrell.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 23, 2020