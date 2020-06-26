Terrilyn Smarr "Terri" Carter
1966 - 2020
Ms. Terrilyn Smarr Carter, 54 of 4329 Givens Rd. passed away June 16, 2020 at her home. Public viewing will be 5-7pm Friday at the funeral home. Funeral service will be 1pm Saturday at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Rock Hill, SC with Pastor B.K. Glover, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Services are provided by Faith Funeral Service of York, SC. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
