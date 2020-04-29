Terry Dean Baker Alford passed away on April 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was a loving mother and wife. She was born in Rock Hill, SC on August 27, 1946 to Jack E. Baker and Betty S. Baker. She graduated from Rock Hill High School and has maintained many friendships with her friends from school even through today. She is married to her husband of 55 years, Judge Lee S. Alford and they have two children, Matthew L. Alford and Ross D. Alford. She also survived by her aunt Audrey B. Adkins and by her first cousins William Adkins Jr., Fred Adkins and Mitchell Brown and by one granddaughter Emmalyn K. Alford. She also had one god-child Anita B. Harvey. She has been a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for more than 40 years and a member of the Bible Study Sunday School Class. She enjoyed going on Mission Trips with friends at church in the US and around the world. She worked as a librarian at Castle Heights School in Rock Hill, and she also worked as the Director of the Senior Center in York. Then she became the Director of the United Way for Western York County where she worked for many years. She enjoyed her relationships made being a member of the White Rose Book Club. She loved children and spent a lot of time at church in the nursery with the little kids. She really enjoyed the years she spent in the York Jaycettes where she made many life long friends. Happy times were spent at Jaycee and Jaycettes meetings working on community projects. She really enjoyed shag dancing with her husband and their friends. She loved her granddaughter and enjoyed shopping with her and spending time with her.
Memorials should be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in York, SC in lieu of flowers. The funeral will be a graveside service for family and close friends at Lakeview Memorial Gardens on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm. If you wish to attend the funeral but not be at the graveside, you can attend in or at your car and listen to it through a loudspeaker. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 29, 2020