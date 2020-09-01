Mr. Terry Lee Boan, 69, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A private funeral service was held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Grace Ministries.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Boan was the son of the late Lawrence Leon Boan and the late Agnes Hall Boan. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Boan. He was owner/operator of Boan Locksmith and an active member of Grace Ministries where he was a part of the safety and security team.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Hyatt Boan; his daughter, Melissa (Don) Elrod of Rock Hill; his son, Terry Lee (Tammy) Boan, II of Rock Hill; three grandchildren, Evan (Rachel) Boan, David Elrod and Savannah Elrod; three brothers, Larry (Janice) Boan of Vero Beach, FL, Johnny Boan and Tim (Cheryl) Boan, both of Rock Hill; two sisters, Linda (Ronnie) Barfield of York and Diane (Mike) Vodak of Easton, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Boan's name to Grace Ministries, 1511 Mt. Holly Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Boan family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
