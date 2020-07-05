1/1
Terry McCarter
1943 - 2020
Terry Wayne McCarter GRAY COURT, SC- Terry Wayne McCarter of Gray Court, SC formerly of Rock Hill passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 30th at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Terry was born July 6, 1943 to Victor Quinn (Red) and Zula McCarter. He was a US Navy veteran and he worked for Hargett's Telephone Contractors (later First South Utilities and Star Construction), where he was undisputedly the best backhoe operator in the world. He enjoyed waterskiing, spending time at the lake and tinkering around his yard and shop. Terry was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Vicki McCarter. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Teresa Barton (Rob) and Dawn Rogers, granddaughter Jessica Lail (Kevin), greatgrandchildren Masyn and Josie Lail, sisters Shirley Hargett and Donna Poteat (Steve), his many nieces and nephews that he loved so very much, and his dear friend Monica who is like a daughter to him. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home for caring so much for him and for us during this time. Donations in his honor may be made to the to Hospice Home through Spartanburg Regional Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Alzheimer's Association. Forest Hills Funeral Home in Woodruff is serving the family. www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
