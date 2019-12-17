Mr. Terry Wayne Wheeler, Sr. 70, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 with the service starting at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel 355 E. White St. Rock Hill, SC 29730. The burial will be 12:00 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery 4170 Percival Road Columbia, SC 29229.
Born in York, SC Mr. Wheeler was preceded in death by his parents, James Calvin Wheeler and Rachel Ann Parker Wheeler and sister Elsie Wheeler Hamilton. He was a US Army Veteran serving in Vietnam and was a Fort Mill High School Class of 67 graduate.
Survivors include his son, Terry Wayne Wheeler, Jr. of Fort Mill; brothers, Jerry Wheeler (Carolyn) of Simpsonville, SC and Jimmy Wheeler (Joan) of Rock Hill; sister, Doris Smith of Fort Mill; former wife and caretaker, Neita Wheeler Wells, of Catawba.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 17, 2019