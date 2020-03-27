Thaddeus Olvin "Teddy" Dewese (1972 - 2020)
Service Information
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC
29730
(803)-329-1414
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Barber Memorial Cemetery
Obituary
Mr. Thaddeus Olvin (Teddy) Dewese, age of 47, of 309 Scoggins Street, Rock Hill, SC went home to be with our Lord and Savior on March 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. He was born October 27, 1972 in New York, New York, he was the son of Thaddeus O. Wadell, Sr. (step-mom, Shenetta) of Wilmington , NC, and Pearline Strong Webb (step-dad, Bernard) of Rock Hill, SC. Viewing will be Friday, March 27, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Barber Memorial Cemetery.

Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald on Mar. 27, 2020
