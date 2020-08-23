Thelma McAbee "Maw Thelma" Hartsoe, 88, of York, SC, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, the Wayne T. Patrick Building in Rock Hill, SC.
A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Matt Burrell officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3:30 on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church in York, SC.
Maw Thelma was born on August 1, 1932 in York County. She was the daughter of the late Frank McAbee and Inez White McAbee. She was a member of Union Baptist Church in York, SC.
Maw Thelma is survived by her daughters, Anita Hardin of York, SC, Addie Alexander of Sharon, SC, Mary Kelly (Randy) of Augusta, GA, sons, Leslie Costner (Nancy) of Cocoa Beach, FL Chris Hartsoe of York, SC, sisters, Grace Eskew, Reola Roland, eighteen grandchildren, fifty-one great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Maw Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Max D. Hartsoe, sister, Evelyn George, brother, Allen McAbee, daughter in law, Rhonda Hartsoe, granddaughter, Harley Hartsoe, and grandson, Keith Kelly.
In memory of Thelma Hartsoe, memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, The Wayne T. Patrick Building, 2275 India Hook Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.
