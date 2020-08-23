1/1
Thelma Hartsoe
1932 - 2020
Thelma McAbee "Maw Thelma" Hartsoe, 88, of York, SC, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, the Wayne T. Patrick Building in Rock Hill, SC.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Matt Burrell officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3:30 on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church in York, SC.

Maw Thelma was born on August 1, 1932 in York County. She was the daughter of the late Frank McAbee and Inez White McAbee. She was a member of Union Baptist Church in York, SC.

Maw Thelma is survived by her daughters, Anita Hardin of York, SC, Addie Alexander of Sharon, SC, Mary Kelly (Randy) of Augusta, GA, sons, Leslie Costner (Nancy) of Cocoa Beach, FL Chris Hartsoe of York, SC, sisters, Grace Eskew, Reola Roland, eighteen grandchildren, fifty-one great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Maw Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Max D. Hartsoe, sister, Evelyn George, brother, Allen McAbee, daughter in law, Rhonda Hartsoe, granddaughter, Harley Hartsoe, and grandson, Keith Kelly.

In memory of Thelma Hartsoe, memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, The Wayne T. Patrick Building, 2275 India Hook Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Hartsoe family.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
AUG
23
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Union Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
