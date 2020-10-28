Dr. Thelma Louise Hamilton

October 20, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Dr. Thelma Louise Hamilton

Thelma Louise Hamilton (nee Houston), of Rock Hill, SC, went to be with the Lord on October 20, 2020 at the age of 100.

Born in North Dakota, Thelma went to Concordia College and later received a Ph.D. from University of Denver.

She served for several years as a missionary in South America. There she met her husband Walter Julio Hamilton.

She later taught English at several colleges, including Moody Bible Institute. Upon retiring, her greatest joy was spending time with her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband and all her siblings: Fern, Lucille, Iris, Wade and Margaret.

She is survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews, including William, David, Geri, Patricia, and Edward of the Reule family; Beth, Paul, and Polly of the Neal family; Elaine, Margaret, Rex, and Timothy of the Hoffman family; Wade, Jane, and Melody Houston; Charles, Mary Anne, Bobby, Jimmy, and Jenny Lynn of the Burnette family. She will be missed, as well, by many grand and great grand nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her daughter, Lynn Hamilton; her son-in-law, Joel Worth; her stepson John Hamilton and daughter-in-law Helen Hamilton.

A memorial service may be held at a later date. The family requests no gifts or flowers, but donations in Thelma's honor may be directed to Sierra Club.





