1/
Dr. Thelma Louise Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Thelma Louise Hamilton
October 20, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Dr. Thelma Louise Hamilton
Thelma Louise Hamilton (nee Houston), of Rock Hill, SC, went to be with the Lord on October 20, 2020 at the age of 100.
Born in North Dakota, Thelma went to Concordia College and later received a Ph.D. from University of Denver.
She served for several years as a missionary in South America. There she met her husband Walter Julio Hamilton.
She later taught English at several colleges, including Moody Bible Institute. Upon retiring, her greatest joy was spending time with her extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband and all her siblings: Fern, Lucille, Iris, Wade and Margaret.
She is survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews, including William, David, Geri, Patricia, and Edward of the Reule family; Beth, Paul, and Polly of the Neal family; Elaine, Margaret, Rex, and Timothy of the Hoffman family; Wade, Jane, and Melody Houston; Charles, Mary Anne, Bobby, Jimmy, and Jenny Lynn of the Burnette family. She will be missed, as well, by many grand and great grand nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her daughter, Lynn Hamilton; her son-in-law, Joel Worth; her stepson John Hamilton and daughter-in-law Helen Hamilton.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. The family requests no gifts or flowers, but donations in Thelma's honor may be directed to Sierra Club.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved