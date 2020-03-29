Mrs. Pauline Harper, returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Brookdale Ebenezer Senior Living.
A graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, March 30, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery with Rev. Andy Putnam officiating.
Pauline was born September 29, 1929, to the late Floyd Price and Fannie Randolph Price. She was a member of Tirzah A.R.P. Church.
Pauline is survived by her son, Randy Byrum (Jackie), daughter, Sheila Wiggins (Steve), brother, Joe Dean Price, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and most certainly a strong and devoted wife. She was married to Otis Byrum, Harold O'Brien and "Bud" Harper and as she always said "I didn't kill any of them."
The family would like to thank the Brookdale staff and Hospice and Pallitive Care.
Memorials may be made to Tirzah ARP Church, 6161 Mount Gallent Road, York SC 29745.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Harper family.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 29, 2020