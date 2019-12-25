Theodora Love

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodora Love.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Theodora Love, of 1619 W. Main Street, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Atrium Health-Pineville. The funeral service will be 2:30 pm Friday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Burial will be at Forest Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home, and other times at the home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Levine Children's Hospital, c/o Atrium Health Fdn, 208 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203
Published in The Herald on Dec. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.