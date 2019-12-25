Mrs. Theodora Love, of 1619 W. Main Street, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Atrium Health-Pineville. The funeral service will be 2:30 pm Friday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Burial will be at Forest Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home, and other times at the home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Levine Children's Hospital, c/o Atrium Health Fdn, 208 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203
Published in The Herald on Dec. 25, 2019