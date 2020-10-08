1/1
Theresa Carmen Gervais
1925 - 2020
Mrs. Theresa Carmen Gervais, 95, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the home in Rock Hill.

Born in Quebec, Canada, Mrs. Gervais worked for many years as a nursing home administrator. She also served as president of the Florida College of Nursing Homes and Palm Beach Zonta Club, in addition to volunteering at the JFK Hospital in Lantana, Florida; which she did for 19 years.

Theresa had a life filled with curiosity, which took her on adventures all around the world. She always put her family, friends and strangers ahead of herself. She had the innocence of a child, while spending her life's vocation to help others.

Surviving are her sons, Paul Gervais (Daphne) of Charlotte, NC, and James Gervais (Mary), of Rock Hill, SC; her daughter, Suzanne Gervais, of Falls Church, VA; and her brother, James Harney, of Quebec, Canada. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Gerard J. Gervais, and her infant son Gerald J. Gervais.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Theresa's name to Interim Hospice, 154 Amendment Ave Suite 106, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
