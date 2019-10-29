Mr. Thomas Allen Ratterree "Tommy", 62, of Rock Hill died October 25, 2019 at Wayne Patrick House. Services will be held at Red Path Church on 814 Teaberry Lane, Rev. Eddie Williams, friends and family at 2:00 p.m. On Wednesday, October 30, 2019 following funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Native of Rock Hill. Mr. Thomas Allen Ratterree was a son of the late William Everett Ratterree and Isabell Giles Ratterree.
He was employed at Capco Paving and Quick Signs. Surviving are one brother, Richard Darrell Ratterree "Ricky" and one sister, Vickie R. Pontus, husband, Stan Pontus both of Rock Hill; special cousin, Bugg Ratterree (Tammy) both of Rock Hill. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy Ratterree, Ronnie Ratterree, and William R. "Billy" Ratterree, and one sister, Phyllis D. Bigham all from Rock Hill; lots of nieces and nephews. Memorial may be made to Hospice and Community Care. Parker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 29, 2019