Thomas Bates, Sr.

October 30, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Thomas Edward Bates, Sr. passed peacefully on October 30,2020. He was a retired veteran of the Army after 22 years, and then retired from White Oak Manor in his civilian career after 21 years of service. He was a devoted member of the Rock Hill American Legion Post 34, Honor Guard, 40&8, Sons of the American Legion, and Corinthian Masonic Lodge No. 416. He was also a volunteer with Hospice and Community Care of Rock Hill and was a dedicated member of India Hook United Methodist Church.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Diana, to whom he was married to for over 42 years. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his children Christina Nichols (Brent), Marianna Bates (James), Thomas Bates, Jr. (Crystal), Stacie Jordan (Tim), Melodie Taylor, ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and his beloved pet Luna. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, multiple siblings, brother-in-law, son-in-law, and one great grandchild.

A celebration of life service will be held on a later date. Tom will be dearly remembered by his family, friends, and community.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store