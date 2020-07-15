1/1
Thomas Bert Gilfillan
1932 - 2020
Thomas "Bert" Gilfillan, 88, of Clover, SC, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Clover First Baptist Church with the Reverends Dave Stanford and Jeff Gilfillan officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York. The family will receive friends at Lakeview Memory Gardens following the graveside service.

Bert was born on March 14, 1932 in Hickory Grove, SC. He was the son of the late John J. Gilfillan and Effie Brakefield Gilfillan. He worked at Rock Hill Printing and Finishing and owned and operated a barber shop. He was a member at Clover First Baptist Church.

Bert is survived by his wife, Pauline Lawson Gilfillan, sons, Kenny Gilfillan (Anne), Terry Gilfillan, Rob Gilfillan, daughters, Darlene Stone(Brian), Denise Taylor(Robert), sisters, Jean White, Ruth McGill, Ann Batchelor, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bert was preceded in death by five brothers, three sisters, and two grandchildren, Andy Gilfillan and Kendall Taylor.

In memory of Thomas "Bert" Gilfillan, memorials may be made to Clover Meals on Wheels, 234 Church St. Clover, SC 29710 or to Hickory Grove Fire Department, PO Box 11 Hickory Grove, SC 29717.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Gilfillan family.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
