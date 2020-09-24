1/1
Thomas Chambers Jr.
1943 - 2020
Thomas Van Chambers, Jr., 76, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Westminster Health Center.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill SC 29732 with Reverend Gerald Southerland officiating. The service will be live-streamed at www.greenefuneralhome.net beginning at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends following the service in the Magnolia Room. A private family only burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery prior to the service.

Born in Waynesville, NC, October 30, 1943, Mr. Chambers was the son of the late Thomas Van Chambers, Sr. and the late Enda Inman Chambers McCarter. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Elizabeth Chandler. He was retired from DyStar Incorporated.

Mr. Chambers is survived by his wife, Norma Kay Yow Chambers; his daughter, Martha Chambers Huddle of Rutherford, NC; his two sons, Kevin DeWayne (Rebecca Lee) Chambers of Fort Mill, SC, Jeffry Lynn (Kristen Glenn) Chambers of Simpsonville, SC; his grandchildren, Michael Andrew (DÃ©bora) Huddle, Sarah Elizabeth (Kyle) VanCamp, Zachary Andrew Chambers, Tracy Lee Chambers, Jonathan Tate Chambers, Luke Thomas Chambers; his great-grandchildren, Gregory and Elena; his sister, Martha Sue Chambers Haney of Canton, NC.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
