A graveside service for Thomas Charles McCullough, 87, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from11:30 until 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel.
Mr. McCullough passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born in York, S.C. on January 11, 1933, he was the son of the late Benjamin Clarence McCullough and Annie Mae McSwain McCullough.
Thomas served in the U.S. Air Force and retired after 30 years as a Master Sergeant. He was a 50 year Mason.
Surviving are his sister, Barbara Price of Rock Hill and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Patricia McCullough.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 22, 2020