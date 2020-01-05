Guest Book View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Clair Frankenfield, 69, of Tega Cay, SC and formerly of Riegelsville, PA, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 19, 1950 in Riegelsville, PA, son of Jean M. (Fleming) Frankenfield and the late Clair L. Frankenfield. Tom was a loving husband to his wife, Maria (Kumme) Frankenfield, with whom he shared 26 years of marriage. He was a graduate of Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, PA and later went on to work for Bosch Rexroth Corporation as Vice President of Distribution and Sales. Tom's love for hydraulics prompted him to write the book 'Using Industrial Hydraulics'. Tom had an avid love for wood working and restoring his '69 Vette and '51 Chevy. After his retirement, in 2013, he enjoyed spending time at Lake Wylie on his boat with Maria and good friends. Tom looked forward to family vacations in Sea Isle City, NJ each summer.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his twin sons, David and Brian Frankenfield. He is survived by his loving wife, Maria (Kumme) Frankenfield; mother, Jean Frankenfield; children, Lisa Pan, Jason Frankenfield, Andrew Thomas Frankenfield, Tiffany Hothouse and husband, Everett; Lynn Abgott and husband, Michael all of PA; Edward Vollbrecht and wife, Catherine of VA and one sister Diane Hammerstone and husband, Greg of PA. He was also survived by fourteen grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Northampton County Community College's Promise Scholarship



