Mr. Thomas D. Burrage, 91, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Pastor Bill Gressette officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-1:45 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Grandview Memorial Park-Cherry Road.
Born in Chester County, Tom was the son of the late Thomas Dewitt and Maude Vaughn Burrage. He married Rachel Barnette in 1948 and moved to Rock Hill. Tom was the former owner of Tom's Body Shop. He was a well-known sign painter for many years. After retiring, Tom's favorite pastime was building custom-made furniture. He attended Park Ridge Baptist Church.
Tom is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rachel; two daughters, TeeJay Simpson (Bobby) and Teresa Lewis (David); his son, David Burrage (Diana) all of Rock Hill; four grandchildren, Rob Simpson (Lori), Missy McAteer (Mark), Trey Henderson (Paige) and Dani Lewis; eight great-grandchildren, Gavin, Reagan, Tanner, Landon, Hayes, Hunter, Colton and Lucy. Tom was preceded in death by his sisters, Thelma McDonald, Doris Broom and Juanita Dellinger.
Memorials may be made to the Park Ridge Baptist Church 5099 Trotter Ridge Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.
Condolences may be made to the Burrage family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 22, 2019