Mr. Thomas E. Smith, 69, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Kenneth Rabon, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel.
Mr. Smith was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the son of the late Clyde Alexander and the late Mamie Lou Bell Smith. He was a US Navy veteran and served in Vietnam. Mr. Smith retired from the City of Rock Hill Fire Department. He was an avid golfer, and loved to fish and hunt.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Doreen Smith of the home; his son, Thomas Scott Smith and wife, Emily of Rock Hill and step-son, Douglas Finch, Jr. and wife, Andrea of Charlotte; step-daughter, Stacey Finch and husband, Kito Crank of Chester; brother, William A. (Billy) Smith; step-brother, Will Grubb; sisters, Brenda S. Munn and Connie S. Byers; step-sisters, Vera Love, Rhonda Williams and Becky Olinger; three grandchildren, Jordan Smith, Eli Smith and Lily Crank; his step-mother, Ann Smith. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by a step-brother, Billy Grubb.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Smith's name to ALS Association @ alsa.org.
Condolences may be made to the Smith family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on June 10, 2019