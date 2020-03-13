Mr. Thomas Fitzgerald Williams died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Palmetto Village in Chester, SC. The funeral service will be 2pm Sunday at Robinson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Survivors include eight siblings, Yvonne Walker of Rock Hill, Lougenia Mitchell and Patricia Moore(Jimmy), both of Charlotte, NC, Deborah Walker of New York, Richard Williams(Dorothy), of Rock Hill, Vivian Balcom(Nathaniel) of Colorado Springs, CO, Rosa Crew of Jacksonville, NC, and Gwendolyn Minton(Freddie) of Rock Hill; four aunts, Johnnie Mae McCullough and Agnes Oglesby, both of Rock Hill, Thelma Shivers and Sallie McCullough both of Uniondale, NY; and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins. Viewing will be 11:00 am-2:00 pm Sunday. The family will receive friends at 323 High St.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 13, 2020