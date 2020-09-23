Thomas Gregory "Gregg" Reight passed away on Saturday September 19, 2020.
Gregg was born in Pittsburgh PA on September 25, 1943 to John Kenneth and Amalia (Jaketic) Reight. He lived in the Washington DC suburbs most of his adult life. In 2003, Gregg and his wife Linda moved to Rock Hill SC.
Gregg was a veteran of the US Air Force. He received his business degree from the University of Maryland. Over the years he had careers in banking, building and development, sales, and catering.
Gregg was known by family and friends as someone whose activities served to broaden and deepen the intense love he had for thought, experience and life. He loved cooking, reading widely from Eastern and Western philosophy and religion, and traveling on cruises. Over the last few years his greatest joy was attending Family Week at Omega Institute with Julian, Amalia, and Linda. He reveled in storytelling, was a generous listener to other people's stories and treasured being in the company of family and friends. In retirement, he attended classes at Winthrop University and could listen for hours to lectures and podcasts by thinkers in a wide range of disciplines. Many years ago, he studied Greek so he could read texts in their original language. Gregg found delight in so many diverse areas of his life including snowballs, Alan Watts and Neil Diamond. He lived his life never compromising his convictions.
Our beloved Gregg is survived by his wife Linda; his son Ian Reight (Jeanett); his grandchildren Julian and Amalia, and his siblings Laura Waskowitz (Ace) and William Reight (Helen).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gregg's memory to
Omega Institute
150 Lake Dr
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
For now, due to covid concerns, a celebration of his life will be held privately by his family.
Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
.