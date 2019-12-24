Guest Book View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Hatton Cramer was born in Evanston, IL, in 1947, and passed away on December 14, 2019, at his home in Ft. Mill, SC.



After graduating from the University of Illinois where he was a Delta Tau Delta, he worked in sales in Chicago, leading him, beginning in 1977, to a long and successful career at New York Blower (NYB), a producer of industrial fans and blowers for industrial ventilation. When he moved to Charlotte, NC, he went to work for L.R. Gorrell Co, which represented NYB, until he started his own company for sales and marketing of fans and blowers, finally retiring in April of 2019.



Tom had many interests in life and, though he tried to hide it, was very competitive in all he undertook. He enjoyed tennis - his time as a tennis instructor at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, generated many interesting stories - and after moving to Charlotte developed his skills in golf. In his last years he took up billiards joining a local billiards club where he met many new friends.



On the literature and arts side, Tom was an avid reader and a history buff, particularly of the Civil War, and enjoyed peppering conversation on many diverse topics with "Did you know that...?" Early on he enjoyed wood working. But after he started painting classes, it quickly became his passion. Watercolors was his favorite medium to depict simple country landscapes and small town/rural living. As his skills sharpened and his subject matter broadened, he started commissioning his art and selling at art fairs and small studio showings. At the time of his death, he was days away from opening his own studio in Ft. Mill, a long-time dream.



Tom's greatest achievement in life, though, was the network of friends he made along the way. He was very much a people person-always talking to shop keepers, fellow classmates, service people, patrons at the bar, folks in the grocery store, those at the country clubs-- continually making new friends, including many strong friendships that continued over decades. Tom was always the jokester, often cynical and sometimes goofy but under it all, he cared deeply about his family and good friends. Although in his last years of life, he took several overseas adventures visiting foreign countries, his best vacation times were low-key, weekend or week-long vacations at Door County, WI; Fish Lake, IN; Hilton Head, SC, or Myrtle Beach, SC, where he kicked back, enjoying shared houses and meals with friends or family, early sunrises over the ocean or sunsets on the lake, fishing and golfing, drinking adult beverages and chatting with friends, or just sitting quietly on decks enjoying time and the tranquility of long enduring personal connections.



Tom was preceded in death by his father, mother, and younger brother. His memory continues with his surviving older brother Wm. Michael Cramer (Pamela), sisters Elizabeth Cramer and Susan Chaney (Mitchell); three nephews Matthew, Stephen, and Jason and niece Samantha; and a great-nephew and great-niece.



Plans are underway for a celebration of life in early 2020. Contributions should be made to the .



Online condolences may be directed to:

Thomas Hatton Cramer was born in Evanston, IL, in 1947, and passed away on December 14, 2019, at his home in Ft. Mill, SC.After graduating from the University of Illinois where he was a Delta Tau Delta, he worked in sales in Chicago, leading him, beginning in 1977, to a long and successful career at New York Blower (NYB), a producer of industrial fans and blowers for industrial ventilation. When he moved to Charlotte, NC, he went to work for L.R. Gorrell Co, which represented NYB, until he started his own company for sales and marketing of fans and blowers, finally retiring in April of 2019.Tom had many interests in life and, though he tried to hide it, was very competitive in all he undertook. He enjoyed tennis - his time as a tennis instructor at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, generated many interesting stories - and after moving to Charlotte developed his skills in golf. In his last years he took up billiards joining a local billiards club where he met many new friends.On the literature and arts side, Tom was an avid reader and a history buff, particularly of the Civil War, and enjoyed peppering conversation on many diverse topics with "Did you know that...?" Early on he enjoyed wood working. But after he started painting classes, it quickly became his passion. Watercolors was his favorite medium to depict simple country landscapes and small town/rural living. As his skills sharpened and his subject matter broadened, he started commissioning his art and selling at art fairs and small studio showings. At the time of his death, he was days away from opening his own studio in Ft. Mill, a long-time dream.Tom's greatest achievement in life, though, was the network of friends he made along the way. He was very much a people person-always talking to shop keepers, fellow classmates, service people, patrons at the bar, folks in the grocery store, those at the country clubs-- continually making new friends, including many strong friendships that continued over decades. Tom was always the jokester, often cynical and sometimes goofy but under it all, he cared deeply about his family and good friends. Although in his last years of life, he took several overseas adventures visiting foreign countries, his best vacation times were low-key, weekend or week-long vacations at Door County, WI; Fish Lake, IN; Hilton Head, SC, or Myrtle Beach, SC, where he kicked back, enjoying shared houses and meals with friends or family, early sunrises over the ocean or sunsets on the lake, fishing and golfing, drinking adult beverages and chatting with friends, or just sitting quietly on decks enjoying time and the tranquility of long enduring personal connections.Tom was preceded in death by his father, mother, and younger brother. His memory continues with his surviving older brother Wm. Michael Cramer (Pamela), sisters Elizabeth Cramer and Susan Chaney (Mitchell); three nephews Matthew, Stephen, and Jason and niece Samantha; and a great-nephew and great-niece.Plans are underway for a celebration of life in early 2020. Contributions should be made to the .Online condolences may be directed to: www.palmettofh.com Published in The Herald on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Illinois Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.