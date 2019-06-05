Mr. Thomas Mark Hardy, Sr., 58, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Chris Gardner officiating. Visitation will follow at the funeral home.
Mark was a native of Orange, TX and the son of Tom and June Hardy. He received his MBA from Winthrop University and his Masters in Public Health from the University of Texas. He worked as a Respiratory Therapist for 20 years which led to his career in Hospital and Practice Administration. He worked for 13 years with Carolina Cardiology. Mark loved his faith, family and friends. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time at the beach, especially Pawley's Island. He enjoyed grilling and watching Clemson football. He was a proud stroke survivor.
In addition to his parents, Tom and June Hardy of Orange, TX, Mark is survived by his wife, Dana Sommers Hardy of the home; his son, Tad Hardy (Nicole) of Pineville, NC; his daughter, Sarah Vaughan Hardy of Charlotte, NC; and his sister, Melanie McCoy (Joe) of Flower Mound, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mark's name to the , 222 S. Church Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 or the at .
Condolences may be made to the Hardy family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on June 5, 2019