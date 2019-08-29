Thomas McAteer, Jr., 56, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Carrollton, Georgia.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, August 30, 2019 at Laurelwood Cemetery, 230 Laurel Street, Rock Hill with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. Military rites will be held at graveside by the US Army.
Mr. McAteer was born in Pineville, N.C., to the late Thomas McAteer, Sr and the late Doris Dameron McAteer. He was veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include his daughter, Ashley McAteer of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Tianna Rowe and Jonathan Williams; his brothers, Darryl Kelly McAteer of Carrollton, and Kenneth Dale McAteer of Rock Hill; his sisters, Kim M. Hamrick of York, Kathy Dianne Wallace of Rock Hill, and Janet C. Distel of Camden, SC. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Cole McAteer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. McAteer's name to The 1901 Brunswick Ave. Suite 100, Charlotte, NC, 28207.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 29, 2019