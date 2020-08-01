1/1
Thomas Parker
Thomas Wayne Parker ROCK HILL, SC - Tom Parker, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, born May 5, 1962, passed in July 2020. Tom Parker was the son of Worth (deceased) and Faye Parker Marsh. In addition to his mother, Faye and Joe, who he lovingly called Pop, he is survived by his son Jonathan, his brother Kevin, and niece Miranda, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.Tom enjoyed playing guitar and was a member of The Shield worship team. Tom's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, 3:00pm at The Shield, 2499 Fire Tower Rd., Rock Hill, South Carolina; and at a later date at Son Rise Ministries, Franklin, North Carolina. Tom's ashes will be scattered on a mountaintop (Tom's Top) in Tellico, North Carolina. Any donations in Tom's memory can be made to: The Shield Church. 2499 Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 1, 2020.
