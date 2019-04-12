Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Ronnie Wiseman. View Sign

Thomas Ronnie Wiseman, 72 , of Indian Land, S.C. passed away on April 9th, 2019, with his family by his side. He battled fiercely to come home but succumbed to a lengthy illness. He was born on January 8th, 1947 in Marion, N.C. He worked for Eastern Airlines for 24 years. He was the son of the late Thomas and Ruth Wiseman. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.



Ron's family enjoyed his sense of humor, his great spirit of fun and his unwavering devotion. We shared many, many wonderful adventures, the stability of his support and his amazing love!



Ron is survived by his wife, Sandra Bowers Wiseman of 52 1/2 years, his daughter Lori Hartley and son-in-law Brad Hartley, daughter Ronda Hice and daughter Lisa Wooldridge, seven grandchildren, Tyler Watkins(USMC), Lexi Watkins-Hartley, McKenna Murr, Brynnen Hice, River Hice, Ayden Wiseman and Jordan Wiseman then two great-grandchildren, Easton Watkins and Luke Watkins.



Ron will be remembered with a "Celebration of Life" at a later date. He will be greatly missed but we will see him again one day in heaven! McCray Funeral Home is serving the family.

Thomas Ronnie Wiseman, 72 , of Indian Land, S.C. passed away on April 9th, 2019, with his family by his side. He battled fiercely to come home but succumbed to a lengthy illness. He was born on January 8th, 1947 in Marion, N.C. He worked for Eastern Airlines for 24 years. He was the son of the late Thomas and Ruth Wiseman. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.Ron's family enjoyed his sense of humor, his great spirit of fun and his unwavering devotion. We shared many, many wonderful adventures, the stability of his support and his amazing love!Ron is survived by his wife, Sandra Bowers Wiseman of 52 1/2 years, his daughter Lori Hartley and son-in-law Brad Hartley, daughter Ronda Hice and daughter Lisa Wooldridge, seven grandchildren, Tyler Watkins(USMC), Lexi Watkins-Hartley, McKenna Murr, Brynnen Hice, River Hice, Ayden Wiseman and Jordan Wiseman then two great-grandchildren, Easton Watkins and Luke Watkins.Ron will be remembered with a "Celebration of Life" at a later date. He will be greatly missed but we will see him again one day in heaven! McCray Funeral Home is serving the family. Funeral Home McCray Funeral Home

1312 Camp Drive

Lancaster , SC 29720

(803) 286-4100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close