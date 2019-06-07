Mrs. Tia Gaither Thompson, 43, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The funeral service will be 3pm, Sunday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 245 N. Main Street, Richburg, SC. Survivors include her husband, who loved his T-Baby, Rodney B. Thompson; children, Robert Aaron Thompson, Makiya S. Sanders, D'Asia Price and Alisha Covington; two grandchildren, Demi Price and Demir Lewis and her mother Sarah C. Gaither. Viewing will be 4-6pm Saturday at Robinson Funeral Home, 534 Hampton Street, Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends 2127 Dutchman Drive, Apt. 103, Rock Hill, SC.
Published in The Herald on June 7, 2019