Tia Gaither Thompson

Guest Book
  • "Tia was my first friend at North Carolina Central..."
    - A'Sheika Penn
  • "To my family , We are very saddened at loss of our cousin..."
    - Toni Hardwick
  • "To my family , We are very saddened at loss of our cousin..."
    - Toni Hardwick
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family and friends. May you..."
  • "No matter how much life a person had the of living, the..."
Service Information
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
534 Hampton Street
Rock Hill, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
245 N. Main Street
Richburg, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Tia Gaither Thompson, 43, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The funeral service will be 3pm, Sunday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 245 N. Main Street, Richburg, SC. Survivors include her husband, who loved his T-Baby, Rodney B. Thompson; children, Robert Aaron Thompson, Makiya S. Sanders, D'Asia Price and Alisha Covington; two grandchildren, Demi Price and Demir Lewis and her mother Sarah C. Gaither. Viewing will be 4-6pm Saturday at Robinson Funeral Home, 534 Hampton Street, Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends 2127 Dutchman Drive, Apt. 103, Rock Hill, SC.
Published in The Herald on June 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.