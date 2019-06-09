Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tiana Collins. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Tiana Louise Collins, 17, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home.



A memorial graveside service will be held 2pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Tirzah ARP Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside and other times at the home, 1127 Springdale Rd Apt 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Born in Rock Hill, Tiana was the daughter of Rosa Ligon Turner and the late Johnny Collins, Jr. She was a Student of Rock Hill High School and worked for Harris Teeter in Fort Mill. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Sonny Ligon; paternal grandparents, Betty Jo and Johnny Collins; paternal great grandfather, Arthur L. Ligon, Sr; Maternal great grandparents, Henry and Rosa Prior;



In addition to her mother, Rosa, she is survived by her step father, Drew Turner of the home; brothers, Gus and Justin Collins of the home; maternal grandmother, Ollivette Vassey; paternal great grandmother, Pansy Ligon; step grandparents, Henry Turner and Bobbi Lynn Joyce Turner; her boyfriend, Michael Wright and her dogs Chloe and Delilah. She is also survived by a lot of aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her very much.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made in Tiana's name to the Humane Society of York County 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715. i

