Tiffany Boatwright

Tiffany April Glenn Boatwright, 33, passed away Monday, July 27th, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill. A gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date.



Mrs. Boatwright was an extraordinary loving wife, mother and friend. She had a mother's special love for her two girls. She was proud of them both and was eager to share stories of her babies.



She was a member of Ultimate Life Church in Fort Mill, SC where she attended as a child with her grandparents. Pastors Barry and Judy Harmon will be assisting the family with the memorial service.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Boatwright was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Shirley and Joey Foxx and her maternal grandfather, Jerry Campbell, Sr.



Survivors include her husband, Calvin Boatwright; her daughters, Mackenzie Grace and Violet Louise Boatwright of the home; parents, Johnny Glenn of Edgemoor, SC and Veronica Campbell of Columbia, SC; her brothers Jonathan Campbell of York, SC and Jeremy Glenn of Rock Hill, SC; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Campbell of Columbia, SC; mother-in-law Susan Elkins Franklin of Fort Mill, SC.



A very special thank you to Susan Elkins Franklin for being supportive, encouraging, wise and tender; always wearing a smile even through the toughest of times.



Tiffany loved all her friends equally, but two special friends Adam Algayer of Fort Mill and her childhood friend Angela Freeman of Ohio whom she adored.



She held us all close to her heart, so now we will hold her in all of our hearts forever.



I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept my faith. 2 Timothy 4:7



