Timothy "Colin" Brady,51, of Rock Hill passed away on February 7, 2019. A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at Noon on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church, Rock Hill. The family will receive friends from 11:00-11:45 A.M. at Northside Baptist Church prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to the Brady family at www.basscares.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Colin "Colin" Brady.
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
803-329-4141
Published in The Herald on Feb. 20, 2019