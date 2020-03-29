Timothy Denton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Denton.
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-326-2051
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Timothy Eric Denton, 61, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at home.

The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery, with Rev. Greg Hoffman officiating.

Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Denton was the son of the late Richard S. Denton, Sr. and the late Norma Buddin Denton. He was the meat market manager for Bilo grocery store and also worked for Publix. He enjoyed doing imitations, telling jokes and was an avid Clemson fan. He was a very loving and generous man who never met a stranger and always had a positive outlook. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Surviving are his significant other, Donna McConnell of Rock Hill; his sister, Lynda Denton (Gary) Guyton of Monroe, NC; his brother, Richard S. (Sherry) Denton Jr. of Piedmont, SC; one nephew; three nieces; and his dearly beloved cats, Jake and Elwood.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Denton's name to Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.