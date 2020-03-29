Mr. Timothy Eric Denton, 61, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at home.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery, with Rev. Greg Hoffman officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Denton was the son of the late Richard S. Denton, Sr. and the late Norma Buddin Denton. He was the meat market manager for Bilo grocery store and also worked for Publix. He enjoyed doing imitations, telling jokes and was an avid Clemson fan. He was a very loving and generous man who never met a stranger and always had a positive outlook. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Surviving are his significant other, Donna McConnell of Rock Hill; his sister, Lynda Denton (Gary) Guyton of Monroe, NC; his brother, Richard S. (Sherry) Denton Jr. of Piedmont, SC; one nephew; three nieces; and his dearly beloved cats, Jake and Elwood.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Denton's name to Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 29, 2020