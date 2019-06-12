"To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord."



2 Cor. 5:8



Timothy Eugene Barber of Rock Hill, South Carolina entered eternal peace on June 7, 2019. Tim was born April 13, 1964 to Mr. Eddie Barber and the late Mary Cousar Barber.



Tim was an active member of Mt. Calvary A.M.E. Zion Church in Rock Hill, SC where he served as a Trustee. Tim graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1982. He received his Bachelor of Science from Limestone College in Gaffney, SC.



Tim's first love was his family. His second love was the game of tennis where he played and competed often. Tim was employed with Duke Energy as a Nuclear IAE Tech III for 29 years.



He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife, Renea Barber of the home, two daughters, Alexia Timeal Barber of Rock Hill, SC and Timara Renea Barber of the home. His father, Eddie Barber of Rock Hill, SC; three sisters, Chasie Strong (Clyde Smith), Edna Williams (Arthur) and Mary White (Thomas) all of Rock Hill, SC. Two brothers, Willie Barber (Alphia) and James Barber of Rock Hill, SC. Four aunts, Minnie McCullough, Betty Brice, Dorothy Archie and Frances Reddic all of Rock Hill, SC; two uncles, Alfonzo Barber (Paulette) of Rock Hill, SC and Charles Barber (Christina) of Albany, NY. Mother-in-law, Annie Thompson of Hickory Grove, SC. Three sister-in-law's, Vivian Carothers, Sandra Elaine Nichols and Marie Nichols. Three brother-in-law's, Paul Carothers, Jerry Nichols and Derrick Thompson. Two Godsons, Reagan Simpson of York, SC and Kenneth Brown Jr of Columbia, SC; one Goddaughter, Kelcey Brown of Columbia and a host of nieces and nephews. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Family receiving friends at 964 Jason Lyle Drive, Rock Hill, SC.

