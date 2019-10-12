Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Fitzgerald. View Sign Service Information Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care 414 Lincoln Way Ames , IA 50010 (515)-292-2273 Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy Patrick Fitzgerald ROCK HILL, SC - Timothy Patrick Fitzgerald of Ames, Iowa and long-time resident of Rock Hill, South Carolina, died October 8, 2019, at the Mary Greeley-Israel Family Hospice Center in Ames, Iowa. He was 58 years old. Tim was a native of Lowell, Massachusetts and a graduate of Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Catholic School in Lowell; Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts; and the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, where he studied Chemical Engineering. Tim then earned a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering at the University of Oklahoma, Norman, where he also met his wife, Karen, in the church choir. Tim and Karen were married on October 5, 1991. They eventually settled in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where the family lived for 24 years. Tim became a licensed Professional Engineer in South Carolina and enjoyed a long career in industry and government. He worked primarily in the environmental field, and became an expert in clean air regulations. Tim retired from Auriga Polymers in Spartanburg, South Carolina on May 31, 2019. Tim's hobbies included cooking; playing his guitar; traveling; watching movies; sharing his love of music with his family; studying history; and amassing trivia about popular culture. He especially enjoyed introducing his son to famous rock and jazz trumpet tunes and sharing action and superhero films with his daughter. Tim patiently taught his wife to cook over their three decades of life together and leaves the family with a superbly equipped kitchen and a fine collection of cookbooks. Many will remember Tim as an active member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Rock Hill. He spent several years as a member of the parish's music ministry and was a long-time Boy Scout parent. He also proudly helped his daughter earn her Girl Scout Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards through her troop at Divine Savior Catholic Church in York, South Carolina. In addition, Tim was an active member of the Purple Regiment Booster club and a fixture at high school marching band competitions and fundraisers during his children's careers at Northwestern High School. Tim was a devoted father, son, and husband and a loyal friend, coworker, and neighbor. He is survived by his wife, Karen Kedrowski and his children Jonathan and Suzanne Fitzgerald, all of Ames, Iowa; his parents, Thomas and Collette Fitzgerald of Lowell, Massachusetts; his brother, Daniel Fitzgerald of Londonderry, New Hampshire; his mother-in-law Clara Kedrowski of Ames, Iowa; his brother-in-law Mark Kedrowski of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and many friends, colleagues, and extended family members located across the country. He is dearly and deeply missed. Local arrangements are being handled by the Grandon Funeral Home in Ames, Iowa. The family will greet visitors on Friday, October 9, 2019, from 3:30-5:00, followed by a short prayer service starting from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m., at the Grandon Funeral Home, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames Iowa. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tim's behalf at St. Anne Catholic Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. All are welcome. The Archambault Funeral Home in Lowell, Massachusetts is handling funeral and burial arrangements. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Lowell, Massachusetts on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Lowell. Family will receive visitors at Archambault Funeral Home at 9 a.m. 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Memorials may be sent to any local United Way.

