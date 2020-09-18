Timothy Ira McKean, 62, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
All services will be announced at a later date.
Born in Sayre, PA, Mr. McKean was the son of the late Henry Ralph McKean and the late Rebecca Rosecrans McKean.
Mr. McKean is survived by his eight brothers, James Alvah McKean of York, SC, Henry Ralph McKean, Jr. of Lakeland, FL, Samuel Carl McKean of Lakeland, FL, Patrick Charles McKean of Front Royal, VA, Ralph Wallace McKean of Caro, MI, Quintin Zebedee McKean of Lakeland, FL, Gary Lee McKean of Lakeland, FL, Jerimiah Henry McKean of Lakeland, FL; his three sisters, Rose Marie McKean-Hogan of Lakeland, FL, Rebecca Maryellen Scripter of Fairdealing, MO, Dorothy Ann McKean of Lakeland, FL; many nephews and nieces.
