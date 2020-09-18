1/1
Timothy McKean
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Ira McKean, 62, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

All services will be announced at a later date.

Born in Sayre, PA, Mr. McKean was the son of the late Henry Ralph McKean and the late Rebecca Rosecrans McKean.

Mr. McKean is survived by his eight brothers, James Alvah McKean of York, SC, Henry Ralph McKean, Jr. of Lakeland, FL, Samuel Carl McKean of Lakeland, FL, Patrick Charles McKean of Front Royal, VA, Ralph Wallace McKean of Caro, MI, Quintin Zebedee McKean of Lakeland, FL, Gary Lee McKean of Lakeland, FL, Jerimiah Henry McKean of Lakeland, FL; his three sisters, Rose Marie McKean-Hogan of Lakeland, FL, Rebecca Maryellen Scripter of Fairdealing, MO, Dorothy Ann McKean of Lakeland, FL; many nephews and nieces.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved