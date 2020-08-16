Timothy Starnes

Mr. Timothy Virgil Starnes passed away Saturday, August 8,2020 at Dorn VA Hospital in Columbia SC.



The family will receive friends from 3:30 until 5:00 PM with the memorial service starting at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Roddey Baptist Church 2678 S. Anderson Road, Catawba SC, 29704.



Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Starnes was preceded in death by his sister, Rachel Starnes, his parents, Thomas V. Starnes and Mary Vassey Starnes. He served in the US Navy and became a diesel mechanic. He worked for companies such as Bobo's Wrecker Service, York Transportation, and Springs Transportation. He was a member of Roddey Baptist Church. He was grateful for his wife, for God's grace and mercy, and for his family and friends.



Survivors include his beloved wife of 22 years, Susan King Starnes; brother, Joseph G. Starnes of Rock Hill; sisters, Elizabeth Starnes of Rock Hill and Wanda Starnes Crocker of Cassett, SC. His many nieces and nephews hold special memories of their Uncle Tim.



Memorials may be made to Roddey Baptist Church.



