Tina Marie Myrick, 48, of Clover, SC, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church of York, with Reverend Bart Plaxco officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in York. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at First Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall.
Tina was born on April, 18, 1971 in Pinehurst, NC. She was the daughter of Wayne Myrick and the late Janet Fisher Myrick. She was a member at First Baptist Church of York.
In addition to her father, Tina is survived by her sisters, Melissa Justice (Joey), Robin Otey (Steve), brother, Alan Myrick (Chloe), nieces, Samantha Justice, McKenzie Justice, Kaylin Otey, and nephew, Luke Otey.
In memory of Tina M. Myrick, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 102 S. Congress St. York, SC 29745.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Myrick family.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 10, 2020