Thomas "Tom" Daniel Williams, 53, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was the son of Patricia White and Barbara Williams and the late Tommy Williams.
A private service will be held at 4pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill with Reverends Ed Williams and Ricky Cope officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the home of Barbara Williams, 667 River Rd, Fort Lawn.
Born in Rock Hill, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie W. Williams; his sister, Donna Kay Williams; father, Tommy Williams and his stepfather, Sam White.
Surviving are his wife, Teri; his mothers, Patricia White and Barbara Williams; his daughter, Kathryn (Kevin) Reis; his grandchildren, Karly and Kolton; his stepsons, Christopher and Travis; his brothers, Jamie (Christy), Adrianna; Ronnie (Jessica), Morgan, Bentley and Brantley; his sisters, Cynthia Averitt (Joel & Kagelyn); Angie Brock (James); his nephew, Blake Williams; his grandmother, June Lovelace; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Williams' name to Trinity Baptist Church, 1519 Steel Hill Rd, Van Wyck, SC 29744.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.