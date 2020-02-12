Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommie Arnold Harrison. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Tommie made her way to NY then onto NH where she met her husband Wayne Harrison. Tommie enthusiastically shared Wayne's love of travel. They lived in Falmouth Cape Cod, California, Houston, back to the east coast, stayed for a while in Old Saybrook, CT and eventually made their way to FL where they spent many happy years together. Tommie was a successful Realtor in the Pompano Beach area and then in Venice FL.



Tommie was an accomplished cook who loved introducing her Northern family to tastes and joys of Southern cooking and one rule prevailed: You can never have too much butter.



Tommie was also an accomplished gardener and she loved spending hours in her garden tending to her favorite flowers, roses and orchids. Crossword puzzles were her relaxation and weekly phone conversations that could last two hours kept her connected to her family.



Tommie's greatest gift was the fierce loyalty she showed towards those she loved.



Tommie is pre-deceased by her parents Tommy and Myrna Arnold and her husband Wayne Harrison.



Tommie is survived by her son, James 'Todd' Reynolds of Spartanburg, SC; her brother, Robert 'Bobby' Arnold of Blackstock, SC; her sister, Kelly Robbs and husband Brian of Rock Hill, SC; her sisters by marriage, Wendy Flynn and husband Hank of Nashua, NH, Sandy Sakelaris and husband Nick, and Lesley Patti and husband John, both couples from Hooksett NH; many nieces and nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews. Last but not least, her loyal companion KC.



'Tommie, Wayne always saw your light'

