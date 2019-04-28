Mr. Tommie Wilburn Lambert, 87, passed away Apr. 26th, at Piedmont Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 12:45 p.m. on Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 at Sisk Memorial Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tom Tucker officiating. Burial will be at Unity Cemetery.
Mr. Lambert was a graduate of Fort Mill High School and worked for Springs Industries for over 50 years. He was twice widowed, first by the mother of his children, Madeline Willis Lambert and later by Christine Gamble Lambert. He was a member of Sisk Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving include: Robert "Bob" Wayne Lambert (Jan) of Rock Hill, Beverly Lambert Kolibabek (Gene) of Rock Hill and Debra Lynn Wilson (Norman) of Fort Mill; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, 115 Massey Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 28, 2019