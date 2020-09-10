1/1
Tommy Crump
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy O. Crump FORT MILL, SC - Tommy O. Crump, 80, of Fort Mill, SC passed away on September 8, 2020. Tommy was born in Charlotte, NC on December 25, 1939. Tommy is survived by his wife Joyce Crump, son Jeffrey Crump and wife DeAnna, daughter-in-law Cheree Crump, grandchildren Brandon and wife Tiffany, Chris and wife Julie, Lisa, A.J., Andrew, Alyssa, Devon, Toby, J.T. and 14 great grandchildren. Tommy is preceded in death by his parents Baxter and Cora Crump, and his son Thomas G. Crump. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Parker Funeral Home. A memorial will be at a later date. You will be truely missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved