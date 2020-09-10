Tommy Crump

Tommy O. Crump FORT MILL, SC - Tommy O. Crump, 80, of Fort Mill, SC passed away on September 8, 2020. Tommy was born in Charlotte, NC on December 25, 1939. Tommy is survived by his wife Joyce Crump, son Jeffrey Crump and wife DeAnna, daughter-in-law Cheree Crump, grandchildren Brandon and wife Tiffany, Chris and wife Julie, Lisa, A.J., Andrew, Alyssa, Devon, Toby, J.T. and 14 great grandchildren. Tommy is preceded in death by his parents Baxter and Cora Crump, and his son Thomas G. Crump. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Parker Funeral Home. A memorial will be at a later date. You will be truely missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store