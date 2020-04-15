Deacon Tommy Cureton Jr., known as "Chuck" or "Charlie Brown" of 110 Kennedy Street, departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Tommy was a former employee of The Robert Allen Group, and he was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Earl, NC. Survivors include: wife, Minister Mae Byers Cureton of the home, three children, Tony Ward of Rock Hill, S.C., Tommy "TC" Cureton III (Kelah), and Kabrina Cureton of Gaffney, S.C.; 5 grandchildren; siblings, Sylvia Cureton, Melvin Cureton, and Angela Byers of Rock Hill, S.C. Visitation/ walk-through viewing will be held at Genesis Funeral Home in Gaffney, S.C. on Friday, April 17th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at First Baptist Church in Earl, NC at 1:00 p.m.



Due to Federal & State COVID-19 mandates, capacity will be limited to protect our families and community. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.

