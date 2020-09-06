Tommy J. Simpson (Jim Red) was born April 12, 1944 in Rock Hill, South Carolina to the late Mrs. Laura Talford Simpson and the late Mr. Tommy Lee Hemphill. He entered eternal rest on September 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter Letitia Denise Simpson.



Tommy was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Men's Choir, Voices of Pleasant Ridge, Gospel Choir, Pastor's Aide, and Brotherhood. In addition, Tommy was the manager of the Stars of Zion and the Founder of the Tayman Singers.



He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 54 years, Margaret Perry Simpson and his grandson, Randyn Alexander Simpson, of the home; four brothers, Glenn Simpson of Rock Hill, Henry Hemphill Sr. of Edgemoor, Otha Hemphill of Rock Hill, William Hemphill of Charlotte, N.C.; eight sisters: Juanita (Robert) Barnette and Frances Simpson, both of Rock Hill, Clara(Lloyd) Elliott of Hyattsville, MD, Queen McCullough of Charlotte, N.C., Celia (Larry) Hicks of Conyers, GA, Patricia (Joseph) Gatewood of Charlotte, N.C., Gladys Hemphill Gaither of Goose Creek, S.C., Maggie Arlinda Hemphill of Charlotte, N.C.; sister-in-law/ wife: Mary Christine Baccus of Rock Hill; brother-in-law: James(Ada) Perry; special brother: Harold (Lucille) Stevenson; three uncles: William Talford , Abraham Talford(Ruby), and Douglas Talford; three aunts: Mary Talford, Thomasine McCullough, and Mary Davis; children: Wayne Hicks(Michelle), John Baccus(Tracey), Letonia Gladden(Bryan), Angela Davis-Baxter( Darryl), and Nakisha Baccus; 24 grandchildren; goddaughter, Demetria Chisolm; and host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. There will not be a public viewing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to: The Tommy Simpson Christmas Benefit



c/o Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, P.O. Box 11514, Rock Hill, SC 29731. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Simpson Family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store