Tommy Lee Walls "Tuck"

November 1, 1946 - November 22, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr. Tommy L. Walls, 74, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Sardis Oaks Nursing Center in Charlotte, NC. The graveside service will be 1 pm, Saturday at Rock Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery. Mr. Walls may be viewed from 6-8pm, Friday at Robinson Funeral Home.





