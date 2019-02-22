Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Williams. View Sign





Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Williams.

Mr. Tommy Williams, 74, of Fort Lawn, husband of Barbara Beard Williams, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home. He was born July 13, 1944 in Rock Hill a son of the late Ralph Williams and Mildred Cannon Williams Crosby. He loved God and was a faithful servant. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fort Lawn. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to do both.The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church.The family will host a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Williams on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Ed Williams officiating.Mr. Williams is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Beard Williams; three sons, Tom Williams (Teri) of Holly Hill, SC, Jamie Williams (Christy) of Fort Lawn, and Ronnie Williams (Jessica) of Lancaster; a sister, Joyce Green (Steve) of Fort Lawn; sisters in law, Delta Williams, and Debbie Williams of Rock Hill; three brothers, John Terry Williams, (Tonda) of Fort Lawn, Frank Williams, (Becky) of Catawba and Gary Williams (Wanda) of Mt. Holly, NC; a brother in law, Donald Boyd of Great Falls; six grandchildren, Kathryn Reis (Kevin) of Concord, Blake Williams, Adrianna Rosina both of Fort Lawn, Morgan Williams, Brantlee Williams, Bentley Williams all of Lancaster; two great grandchildren, Karley Reis and Kolton Reis of Concord. He was an uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna K. and a son, Ronnie; his parents, Mildred Crosby and Ralph Williams,; three sisters, Carolyn Tiller, Bonnie Lou Williams and Betty Boyd; and three brothers, Phil Williams, Charles Williams and James Williams; two granddaughters, Dani Vaughn and Gracie Williams.Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Williams. Funeral Home Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster

709 North White Street Post Office Box 339

Lancaster , SC 29720

