Mr. Tommy Williams, 74, of Fort Lawn, husband of Barbara Beard Williams, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home. He was born July 13, 1944 in Rock Hill a son of the late Ralph Williams and Mildred Cannon Williams Crosby. He loved God and was a faithful servant. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fort Lawn. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to do both.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
The family will host a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Williams on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Ed Williams officiating.
Mr. Williams is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Beard Williams; three sons, Tom Williams (Teri) of Holly Hill, SC, Jamie Williams (Christy) of Fort Lawn, and Ronnie Williams (Jessica) of Lancaster; a sister, Joyce Green (Steve) of Fort Lawn; sisters in law, Delta Williams, and Debbie Williams of Rock Hill; three brothers, John Terry Williams, (Tonda) of Fort Lawn, Frank Williams, (Becky) of Catawba and Gary Williams (Wanda) of Mt. Holly, NC; a brother in law, Donald Boyd of Great Falls; six grandchildren, Kathryn Reis (Kevin) of Concord, Blake Williams, Adrianna Rosina both of Fort Lawn, Morgan Williams, Brantlee Williams, Bentley Williams all of Lancaster; two great grandchildren, Karley Reis and Kolton Reis of Concord. He was an uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna K. and a son, Ronnie; his parents, Mildred Crosby and Ralph Williams,; three sisters, Carolyn Tiller, Bonnie Lou Williams and Betty Boyd; and three brothers, Phil Williams, Charles Williams and James Williams; two granddaughters, Dani Vaughn and Gracie Williams.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 22, 2019