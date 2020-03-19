Mrs. Tonda Barnes Cashwell, 56, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Cashwell was the daughter of the late William Clyde Poole and the late Sarah Agnes Poole. She enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, and gospel singings. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother with a fiery personality and was a hard worker. She was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are her husband, Tommy Cashwell; four children, Chris Barnes, Nikki (Anthony) Moore, Ryan Cashwell and Crystal Cashwell; seven grandchildrenl; her brother, Billy (Linda) Laney; and her sister, Debbie Bradley.
The family will receive friends at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Cashwell's name to Greene Funeral Home, PO Box 37537, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 19, 2020