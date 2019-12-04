Tonjarleria better known as Tonji was born in Birmingham, Al. She was the oldest of four siblings of the late Mrs. Harriette Ann Hendricks and Mr. Edward Hendricks. Tonji was a faithful member of Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Charlotte. On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, God called Tonji home to his Heavenly Kingdom. Service of Remembrance will be held Friday, December 6, 2019; 11 am at Morning Star Baptist Church; 101 40th Avenue North; Birmingham, Al 35207. Interment will be followed at Forest Crest Cemetery, Irondale, Al. Professional Services Entrusted to Faith Memorial Chapel Funeral Services; Bessemer, Al.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 4, 2019