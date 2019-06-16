Tony H. Patterson (1943 - 2019)
Tony Hamilton Patterson, 76, husband of the late Lillian Patterson, passed away on June 14, 2019 at The Foothills Presbyterian Community in Easley.

Born in Fort Mill, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Lewis Patterson and Estelle Land Patterson. Mr. Patterson, who retired from Duke Energy, was an avid hunter and South Carolina Gamecock fan. He also served in the National Guard and was a member of Keowee Lodge #79 A.F.M. in Pickens.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 PM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens with Masonic Rites by Keowee Lodge #79 A.F.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Foothills Presbyterian Community 205 Bud Nalley Drive Easley, South Carolina 29642 or a .

Published in The Herald on June 16, 2019
Donations