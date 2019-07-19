Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony M. Jones. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Memorial service 2:00 PM Mt. Holly United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

The Honorable Judge Tony M. Jones passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina in 1958 and was the son of the late Bobby Lee Jones and Bobbie Geraline Miller Hodges.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Holly United Methodist Church with The Honorable Judge Wayne M. Creech, officiating.



Judge Jones attended elementary school in Rock Hill, South Carolina and graduated from Camden Military Academy in 1976. He graduated from Appalachian State University in 1980 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Arts. He graduated from Cumberland School of Law earning his juris doctorate in 1983. He was admitted to the South Carolina Bar on November 16, 1983.



After graduation from law school in 1983, Judge Jones was admitted to practice and worked with Luther C. Elrod, III, becoming a partner in 1987. He went on to have his own practice, where he practiced exclusively in the Family Court. He was elected in 2013 to the Family Court Bench.



Judge Jones was a member of the York County Bar, the South Carolina Bar, the American Bar Association, and was admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. He has served extensively as a mediator in Family Court cases and a private Guardian ad Litem in custody cases. As a Judge, he was devoted to youth at risk and a memorial garden has been established in his name at the new York County Courthouse.



Judge Jones was past president of the York County Bar Association and Chairman of the Board of the Children's Attention Home.



In his spare time, he enjoyed studying history, gardening, and collecting vintage automobiles.



He is survived by his sister, Brenda Starnes of Mt. Pleasant, NC; three nephews, step-father, Randy Hodges; his long-time companion, Becky Brown along with many friends.



Memorials may be made to the 16th Circuit Juvenile Drug Court, PO Box 11746, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



