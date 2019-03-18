Tony Randall Stewart, 58 years of age, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill.
Tony was born December 19, 1960. He was preceded in death by parents, Earl Eugene Stewart and Mary Earline Shipman Stewart; his son, Tony Stewart, Jr.; his granddaughter Madison Stewart. He was owner of TNT Wrecker and Recovery. Tony was a beloved father and grandfather of many! Some he knew and some he didn't, though he will watch over them all from heaven.
Tony was survived by his biological mother, Doris Mode of York; his son, Tony D. Stewart and wife Kimberly of York; his daughter, Penny Stewart Martinez and her husband, Maz of Yulee, FL; along with ten other children; 27 grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; two sisters, Angela Boudin and Sharon Mims.
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Published in The Herald on Mar. 18, 2019